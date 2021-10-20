The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Oct. 20, 2021

Of note in the bestsellers lists this week: “State of Terror,” the anticipated collaboration between Canadian mystery novelist Louise Penny and former U.S. secretary of state and presidential aspirant Hillary Rodham Clinton, dominates the fiction bestseller lists this week — the paperback at No. 1 spot, the pricier hardback at No. 3. And another surprising multitasker, former astronaut Chris Hadfield, took the No. 2 spot with his debut thriller, “The Apollo Murders.”

Two other new titles this week, “Silverview” and “The Vinyl Cafe Celebrates,” are worthy of note because their creators are no longer with us. The former was written by John le Carré, who died last December, the latter by Canadian broadcaster Stuart McLean, who died in 2017.

-Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.