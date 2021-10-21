Toronto International Festival of Authors’ 42nd edition is underway: We introduce eight ‘dazzling’ debut writers

I’ve worked hard to foster community with readers and fellow authors, which has sustained me over this year in more ways than I’m probably aware of. With readers who reach out to me, I always do my best to respond, in some form. I know this isn’t sustainable, but I love the one-on-one connection it gives me with people who invested time, and often money, to engage with my work. I’ve also hosted Instagram Lives called “Talkin’ Lit,” where my readers get a chance to interact with me and one another in a fun, thoughtful, and unique way. But what makes feeling a part of a literary community even easier is that there are bookstagrammers — people who share reviews and their love of books on Instagram —— who have created their own communities, and welcomed me as one of their own.

I’ve been fortunate enough to become real friends with some of my peers, and aside from publicly supporting one another’s works, we’re there for each other behind the scenes: checking in, meeting up in person, when safe and possible to do so, and letting each other know we’re only a text, phone call, or FaceTime away.

Meg Remy, “Begin By Telling” (Book*hug Press) American, Canadian

I thought, “Who knows when this opportunity will present itself again, I sure hope I said what I wanted to say.” And then, I searched for typos.

My go-to for building community: Reading, reading, reading.

Therese Estacion, “Phantompains” (Book*hug Press) Canadian, Visayan

I remember my whole body feeling flushed and warm. I felt joyous, proud and a bit shy about its entrance into the world. I knew a lot of love went into writing it, but I hoped others would feel the same way I felt about my work as well. I also felt a deep sense of gratitude for the people involved in the creation of the book — my publisher (Book*Hug), my editor (Brecken Hancock), the cover’s artist (Marigold Santos), my parents, Ipo and sister, my friends and partner, and my ancestors. It felt cosmic.

I am just beginning to feel my way through the writing community, and for me, being alone is an important part of my writing process. However, I have been fortunate enough to have been invited to various literary festivals where I’ve met incredibly supportive and talented poets. Being with them, albeit online, and keeping in touch via social media, has left me feeling excited about the possibility of creating new friendships and maybe encountering them one day by chance out on the street.

Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia, “The Son of the House” (Dundurn Press) Canadian, Nigerian

It was exhilarating. I got a delivery via courier. Even though I knew what was in the box, my hands shook as I cut through to reach the books. Many writers say there is no feeling quite like it and it is true. It felt like a mother seeing a baby for the first time, these hours of labour turned almost like magic into something solid, with my name on it.

Reading and social media. I am part of a Facebook group — Canada Writes — hosted by the CBC. It is a warm space filled with established and upcoming writers. People share their triumphs and trials — getting a publishing deal or a rejection. It’s been a place of comfort and reassurance in a weird and strange season.

Asha Bromfield, “Hurricane Summer” (Raincoast Books) Afro-Jamaican, Canadian

Tears filled my eyes, and I had to reckon with the truth that anything is possible, because it was so surreal to hold a physical copy of something that all began as an idea of my head. I realized then, that this life is truly a magical one — I remember the days I would sit in Chapters working on my novel, just dreaming that it would be on shelves. As an Afro-Jamaican author and actress, I have a powerful responsibility to create stories that expand the narrative for humanity, and particularly Black girls and women. I hope to continue to write books that make them feel seen — that explore the depths of our humanity and that take an honest look at our culture and intrinsic power. I want to write about who we are as a global planet, and who we have the potential to be. I pray that the stories I write help others return home to their truest self — Love.

I try to connect with my fellow authors as much as possible, and I love following their journeys because they serve as so much inspiration for me. I learn so much just through watching how authors like Tomi Adeyemi, Tiffany D. Jackson, Courtney Summers and Adam Silvera navigate. When I first began writing, it was important to me to be vulnerable and ask for help and advice when I needed it. They’ve been so gracious, and I’ve learned so much just through connecting with that community. I’m so thankful for their advice because it’s helped me not only become a better writer, but a better businesswoman.

Genki Ferguson, “Satellite Love” (McClelland and Stewart) Canadian

The moment I first saw a physical copy of “Satellite Love,” I was winded. Partially because of excitement, but also because I had run home during my lunch break at Book Warehouse to intercept the package! I already knew that Emma Dolan, the designer, had done a beautiful job creating the book, but holding it in your hands is a uniquely visceral experience.

I’ve been engaging with other authors online and trying to attend as many events as possible. TIFA has an incredible lineup that I’m excited to watch from the comfort of my home, and Calgary Wordfest and Vancouver Writer’s Fest have both found innovative ways to make streaming or hybrid events engaging. Since I worked as a bookseller over the pandemic, I was also lucky enough to interact with readers on a daily basis — sometimes even my own! Still having that face-to-face connection (or maybe mask-to-mask) has been invaluable to me.

For more information about these authors and their events, as well as more information about the Toronto International Festival of Authors and the more than, go to festivalofauthors.ca. The festival runs virtually this year from Oct. 21 to Oct 31.

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @debdundas