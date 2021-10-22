‘For a person who writes dystopian fiction, I’m oddly optimistic’: Cherie Dimaline on her new book, ‘Hunting by Stars’

Complacency is a huge part of why we’re here. We just kind of think, “What difference can I make?” Anger is useful as a tool if you use it as the engine to push you forward or break through or stand up. It forces you to act. I really wanted my characters to be real and be messy and get angry. It was real action. French in the book, God bless him, he makes mistakes and he has to make impossible decisions. I have faith in him. “Hunting by Stars” goes deeper and darker but also bigger and brighter because I had a lot more trust in the characters.

That leaves place for hope and imagining a way forward.

I, in a lot of ways, split the family up, in places and for periods of time, and they still act like a community. That to me is the most hopeful thing, is the most beautiful thing … was putting them out there and then watching them still be good community members. One thing I try to think about all the time and put on the characters is: what kind of ancestor do you want to be? We’re not always backwards, but also forward. In that moment, when you’re making a decision, what are you really doing for who comes later, who comes next?

If we bring this around to the beginning of our conversation it’s about returning home and where is home?

Home, I really think, especially for these characters, is where you have the opportunity to be the best version of yourself. I recently heard two of my mentors, Maria Campbell and Tony Belcourt, and Tony said this most beautiful thing and I’ve been thinking of it for weeks now. He said, and I’m paraphrasing, “Community is the place where the people who will bury you live. Who will bury you?” Yes, it’s talking about death, but it’s talking about honour and respect and caring for you through to the end. That’s really what I was getting to with this story. This love that is unreasonable, you can’t rationalize it, and that’s what these characters have: that overwhelming, unreasonable love.

If we could take that love and respect and become a global community, wouldn’t that be something?

We have this opportunity now to come together. I’m so excited to see all of the arts, creations, and music and writing that comes out of this dark period. I’m sad we have to go through it, but I’m so grateful to know that work is being created. They are these small, elegant acts of beauty that can defeat the overwhelming machine of it all. You know, for a person who writes dystopian fiction, I’m oddly optimistic.

This interview has been condensed for length and clarity.

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @debdundas