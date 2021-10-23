Mark McEwan: The only seared scallops recipe you’ll ever need

1/4 cup (60 mL) grapeseed oil

5 shallots, very thinly sliced

10 anchovy fillets (preferably salt-packed), rinsed, drained and chopped

1/4 cup (60 mL) oven-dried tomatoes, chopped

2 tbsp (30 mL) red wine vinegar

1 tbsp (15 mL) grainy mustard

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil

12 large sea scallops

3 tbsp (50 mL) butter

Garnish

1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped parsley

1 tbsp (15 mL) crispy-fried capers (optional)

Sweat speck and bacon in half the grapeseed oil until it begins to crisp. Remove the speck and bacon to a bowl with a slotted spoon. Add shallots to pan; sweat until wilted. Transfer shallots and cooking oil to the bowl. Add anchovies, tomatoes, remaining grapeseed oil, red wine vinegar and mustard; stir well. Season lightly, cover, and set aside on the counter overnight.

Heat a large non-stick skillet on medium-high. (Use two skillets if necessary to avoid crowding and thus steaming scallops.) Add olive oil. Pat scallops dry and season with salt and pepper. Sear until well-bronzed on one side, about 3 minutes. Add butter, turn the scallops, and cook for another 5 or 6 minutes for medium (or to desired doneness). Remove scallops from pan and let rest on 4 warm plates. Pour fat from skillet, wipe with a paper towel; add speck and anchovy sauce. Stir until thoroughly heated, adjust seasonings, then spoon over the scallops. Garnish with a scattering of parsley and, if desired, fried capers. Serves 4.

Fried capers

1 cup (250 mL) canola oil

1/4 cup (60 mL) rinsed and drained capers

In a small skillet, heat oil until nearly smoking. Pat capers dry with a paper towel. Standing well back, add them to hot oil. As they puff up and crisp in the heat, remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.

Sautéed Tuscan black kale with speck

3 bunches black kale

4 oz (125 g) speck, diced

2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil

3 tbsp (45 mL) basic soffritto

Salt and pepper

Cut away and discard stems from kale. Blanch leaves in boiling, salted water until they wilt, 8 to 10 minutes; drain in a colander. Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan, fry speck in olive oil over medium heat until it begins to crisp. Add kale to pan; toss to mix with speck and to heat through. Add the soffritto; toss and heat through. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Soffrittos

1/2 cup (125 mL) olive oil

2 cups (500 mL) onion, minced

1 cup (250 mL) fennel, minced

1 cup (250 mL) celery, minced

1 cup (250 mL) carrot, minced

Heat oil in sauté pan on medium-high. Add all vegetables and stir frequently to prevent their acquiring any colour. After 5 minutes, lower heat to lowest setting. Continue cooking until vegetables are completely soft, about 1 hour.

Chef Mark McEwan is a Toronto-based chef, entrepreneur, mentor and writer of bestselling cookbooks. He is a freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @chef_MarkMcEwan