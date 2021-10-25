'Bootlegger' among imagineNATIVE winners

TORONTO — A drama about an Indigenous graduate student involved in a debate over the sale of alcohol on her Quebec reserve has won a top prize at the imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival.

"Bootlegger," directed and co-written by Algonquin-French filmmaker Caroline Monnet of Outaouais, Que., took the $7,500 Dramatic Feature Award at the festival that wrapped Sunday.

Devery Jacobs, who grew up in the Kahnawà:ke Mohawk Territory in Quebec, stars alongside Pascale Bussières of Montreal.

The Quebec-shot film has already won several festival awards, including one for its screenplay at Cannes in 2017 before the film was shot.