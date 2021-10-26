US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. The Judge’s List by John Grisham - 9780385546034 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Dune by Frank Herbert - 9781101658055 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Not All Diamonds and Rosé by Dave Quinn - 9781250765796 - (Henry Holt and Co.)

4. A Shadow in the Ember by Jennifer L. Armentrout - 9781952457487 - (Blue Box Press)

5. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles - 9780735222373 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Second Chance Contract by M. Robinson - No ISBN Available - (M. Robinson)

7. Endless Shadows by Kathleen Brooks - 9781943805488 - (Laurens Publishing)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Shades of Truth by Denise Grover Swank - 9781940562575 - (DGS)