The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Oct. 27, 2021

A couple of observations drawn from this week’s bestsellers lists:

Over the course of three decades and more than 35 legal thrillers, novels by John Grisham have reliably debuted in the No. 1 spot on the fiction list. But his latest, “The Judge’s List,” is no match for the double threat of Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton, who maintain their hold on the top spot, with Grisham at No. 2.

“The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” which debuts at No. 4 on the nonfiction list, seems the perfect fit for our current moment. American anthropologist and self-described anarchist David Graeber (who died last year) and British archeologist David Wengrow revisit the past 30,000 years through a progressive lens that debunks the notion that inequality is inevitable. A review in The Atlantic describes it as “textured, surprising, paradoxical, inspiring.”

-Sarah Murdoch