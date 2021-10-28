4 new horror books feature demons, ghouls and haunted houses that will make you fear the neighbours next door

William Morrow, 406 pages, $34.99

As Halloween has slowly eclipsed Christmas as the premier holiday in the modern calendar, a new breed of often unscrupulous entrepreneurs has sought to satisfy our appetite for all things scary with increasingly extreme live-action haunted-house attractions. In “Reprieve,” James Han Mattson creates such an envelope-pushing destination, The Quigley House, where guests are terrorized and physically attacked by the costumed actors. The draw: anyone who can make it through the mansion to the final room without chickening out wins a substantial cash prize. The novel begins with a section of court transcript relating to a crime committed inside the faux haunted house — the violent murder of a contestant — and then works backwards from there, eventually filling in the details of the fateful night at Quigley House. The extended back stories of the principal characters are far more detailed than they need to be, but the writing is top notch and the scenes inside the attraction are as exciting as anything you’ll likely experience this Halloween.

Body Shocks: Extreme Tales of Body Horror

By Ellen Datlow, ed.

Tachyon Publications, 384 pages, $22.99

The term “body horror,” as veteran anthologist Ellen Datlow explains in the introduction to “Body Shocks,” was originally coined to describe a sub-genre of extreme horror pioneered by directors Dario Argento (“Suspiria”) and Canadian David Cronenberg. In a work of body horror, the human body becomes both the monster and the site of horror, the ghost and the house it is haunting. What could be more intimate and terrifying, body horror asks, than our very limbs and organs mutating beyond our control? The anthology gathers work from some of the most innovative and intriguing genre authors working today, including Nathan Ballingrud, Tananarive Due, Brian Evenson and Gemma Files.

James Grainger is the author of “Harmless”