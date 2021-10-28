British chef, TikTok star and self-described Potato Queen Poppy O’Toole shares her recipe for perfect gratin

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

7 oz (200 g) your choice of cheese, grated (I’d go for cheddar and double Gloucester, but a traditional Mornay sauce usually just has gruyere in there)

Pour milk into a medium saucepan and place it over a medium heat for 7 minutes, until warmed through. Set aside. Place a second, smallish saucepan over low-medium heat. Add butter and allow it to melt. Then, using a spatula or wooden spoon, gradually beat in flour, about a tablespoon at a time, until you have a thick paste. You don’t want the paste to start browning — if you’re worried, take the pan off the heat to slow things down a little as you add.

Once all flour is in, cook, stirring, until you have a doughlike consistency and paste is coming away from the sides of the pan. Little by little, add warmed milk, making sure you allow the first addition to fully incorporate into the paste before adding more. Keep mixing to avoid lumps — switch to a whisk if you need to.

Once all the milk is in and you have a smooth, thick sauce, season with salt and nutmeg. Add your cheese and stir to melt in and combine for the perfect cheesy sauce! If you’re not using the sauce straight away, transfer it to an airtight container (leave it to cool before you put the lid on).

For the gratin

4 large potatoes, peeled and sliced into 5mm-thick (1/4 inch) rounds

1 tsp (5 mL) salt, plus extra to season

7 oz (200 g) smoked bacon lardons

3 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

2 rosemary sprigs, leaves picked and roughly chopped

3 1/2 oz (100 g) cheddar, grated

Black pepper

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Tip spuds into a large saucepan and just cover with water. Add salt and place over a high heat. Bring to boil, then cook for about 7 minutes, until tender.

Drain potatoes in a colander, then suspend the colander in the potato pan and cover with a clean tea towel for about 5 minutes, until potatoes have steamed off and dried out a bit.

While spuds are boiling, add lardons to a cold frying pan and place over medium heat. Fry for about 6 minutes, until cooked through and golden. Remove lardons from pan and set aside on a plate lined with kitchen paper.

Tip one third of spuds into a medium ovenproof dish, spreading them out in an even layer. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle over one third each of garlic, rosemary, lardons and cheese. Top with a good ladleful of cheese sauce (if it’s been chilling in the fridge, you may need to spread it out a bit) and repeat twice more (potato, garlic, etc., cheese, sauce), until the dish is full and you’ve finished with a final sprinkling of cheese. Bake for 30 minutes, until golden and a bit crispy on top. Dig in! Serves 4.

Recipe excerpted from “Poppy Cooks,” by Poppy O’Toole, reproduced by arrangement with Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada. Copyright © 2021 Poppy O’Toole. Photography © 2021 Louise Hagger. All rights reserved.