‘Bloody, clever and a touch blackhearted,’ a debut fiction collection from Edmonton’s Daniel Scott Tysdal grips like a pit bull

A child is kidnapped; a pupil misjudges a teacher; a person seeks liberation from past mistakes; someone dreams of a fresh start. If shrunken to a thumbnail of plot, the ten stories of Daniel Scott Tysdal’s “Waveforms and Doom Scrolls” might seem … well, perfectly fine although a bit unwilling to colour outside the lines.

Of course these précis convey the bare minimum.

In fact, Tysdal’s circuitous and atmospheric stories resound with a singular style that rewards patience. Verbally dexterous (he’s a poet, after all), bloody, clever, and a touch blackhearted, Tysdal’s debut fiction collection has a pit bull’s fiendish grip.

Consider “What is Missing.” An event (a kidnapping) propels the story to explore how others — the boy’s parents, his friends, the kidnapper, and so on — receive and respond to it. Ultimately, an elderly woman reads news about the boy, only to reflect on herself: “She resigned to saying her prayer not for him alone but for all lost little boys, and for all the lost little girls, which she herself sometimes believed she was, looking in the mirror, because inside, inside living felt like the same, but outside, my God, what happened?”

From “1 Dog, 1 Knife,” where an introverted high school student who makes YouTube shorts about a serial killer detective a runs afoul of his teacher, to “Fort Mac is Booming,” a “catalogue of stupidity” and hyperactive comedy set in the Prairies that juggles stolen objects, murders, assaults, fake identities, sabotaged crop dusters, and assorted “meth-invented hocus-pocus,” Tysdal’s fiction fixes on one cracked version of here and now. (I mean contemporary human craziness, with its infinity of media platforms, convenience stores, moronic options for bad choices, and what one narrator calls “cultural swill”).

Another catalogue, “Doom Scrolls” offers an audacious sketch of human interconnection, where even an “act of love” goes fatally wrong.

The stories are edgily, weirdly funny sometimes, as with “Fort Mac” and also discomfiting, like “Dear Adolf,” which chronicles the birth and death of a “monstrous” Holocaust-themed amusement park in Saskatchewan.

A sobering counterpart is “Year Zero.” An arresting illustration of psychological defences, it depicts a U of T prof (like Tysdal) who watches episode after episode of “The Outer Limits” to distract himself from far weightier matters that cause him immense distress. Burdened by his culpability regarding media buzz about a student’s murder — that “had gone global for a few days. Then it was done. ‘No legs,’ as they say” — the story marshals a dizzying number of cultural references but anchors them to a narrative that is, simply, heartbreaking.

In his recollection of wrong turns and asinine choices, the narrator of “Fort Mac is Booming” declares, “The surface of the ocean seems good, too, until you’re tossed into a writhing school of double-toothed sharks, oil-squirting squids and whales as wild as two PCP-addled football teams.” While Tysdal’s themes look measured and sedate, the guts of the stories writhe and churn with double-toothed sharks and other fearsome creatures of the deep.

