What to stream: Will Ferrell versus Paul Rudd

TORONTO — Memories come with a new perspective in November as several new streaming highlights poke and prod at the mind's eye in compelling ways.

Here's a rundown of what's worth a look this month:

“The Shrink Next Door”

When anxiety threatens to take over the life of Marty Markowitz (Will Ferrell), the heir to a fabric business enlists the help of a psychiatrist to iron out his problems. But Dr. Ike Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) likes to keep his patients close and their bank accounts closer. As the lines between professional and personal begin to blur, Marty notices his doctor is slowly weaselling his way into his life with mind games set on pocketing his family fortune and the power that comes with it. Based on a true story recounted in a podcast series of the same name, the eight-episode dramedy co-stars Kathryn Hahn as Marty’s younger sister. (Apple TV Plus, Nov. 12, episodes weekly)

“The Beatles: Get Back”

Many stories have been told about the breakup of the Beatles, but “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson promises his three-part, six-hour documentary will be a revelation. Pulled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage captured during the January 1969 recording of the “Let It Be” album in London, Jackson’s film centres on John, Paul, George and Ringo as they reunited after three years in hopes of reinvigorating the Liverpool band’s creativity. Instead, tensions were simmering and relationships fraying as 14 new songs were committed to tape. The sessions culminate in the Fab Four’s iconic rooftop performance at the Apple Records office, one which would be their last together. “Get Back” offers a front-row seat to music history as the Beatles begin to write their final chapter together. (Disney Plus, Nov. 25, 26 and 27)

“Dr. Brain”

South Korean television is all the rage thanks to Netflix's sensation "Squid Game," and the region's visionary film and TV creators are leaving their mark on other streaming platforms as well. Apple TV Plus is the latest to invest in the region with "Dr. Brain," a science-fiction drama starring "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun as a doctor seeking answers about the death of his mother by conducting his experimental "brain syncs" that hack into the minds of dead people. "Dr. Brain" is co-written and directed by Kim Jee-woon, whose films "I Saw the Devil" and "The Good, the Bad and the Weird" were film festival favourites. (Apple TV Plus, Nov. 4, episodes weekly)

“Passing”

Set in the Jazz Age of New York City, a Black woman (Tessa Thompson) unexpectedly crosses paths with an old high school friend (Ruth Negga) who she learns is "passing" as a white woman in both her social life and her marriage. As the two reconnect, the secret between them could have dire consequences. Shot in black and white and drawn from a 1929 novel by Nella Larsen, the crisp visuals and intense performances are certain to make this film a conversation in awards season. "Passing" also marks the directorial debut of actress Rebecca Hall. (Netflix, Nov. 10)