Our Lady Peace usher in new era for El Mocambo

In 2014, when it seemed the El Mocambo was closing for good, Wekerle knew he wanted the save the sign. As the story goes, he contacted the building’s owners who told him he could have it for free, if he bought the whole property.

At the time, Wekerle said he was paying $3.8 million for the space, but the neglected 73-year-old building needed extensive renovations to get it back into shape.

By the time it was finished, saving the El Mocambo cost something closer to $35 million. Representatives for the venue say much of those expenses were for gutting the entire building and restarting from the ground up so it could survive well into the future.

Wekerle said he still got the neon sign for free.

The new "El Mo" will be unrecognizable to concertgoers who held a fondness for its dingy floors and tattered décor. All of that has been stripped out and replaced with a neon-light hue that evokes the Las Vegas Strip more than that it does a Toronto dive club.

On the second floor, the original sign once outside now adorns the wall, split into two and framing both sides of the main stage. The one outside the venue is a replica that Wekerle calls the “2.0 sign,” ready to survive many Canadian winters.

The building is a multimedia monster filled with state-of-the-art equipment capable of recording and live streaming concerts, and shooting videos. There’s also a production studio on its top floor where performers can lay down an album.

Our Lady Peace plans to test out that technology, promising each ticketholder a vinyl copy of the El Mocambo show where the played their hits “4 a.m.,” “One Man Army” and “Innocent” alongside cuts from their upcoming album “Spiritual Machines II.”

“What Mike Wekerle has done with this place is seeing into the future of what clubs need to be,” said Maida.

“I think it’s brilliant.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2021.

By David Friend, The Canadian Press