Eugene and Dan Levy land separate streaming shows

TORONTO — "Schitt's Creek" father-son co-creators Eugene and Dan Levy are getting their own shows on different streaming services.

Apple TV Plus says the elder Levy will host and executive produce "The Reluctant Traveler."

The globe-trotting series will see the Hamilton-born comedy star explore remarkable hotels and the people, places and cultures surrounding them.

No release date has been announced for the new series, which will be produced by British television and media group Twofour.