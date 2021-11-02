Former eOne execs launch Blink Studios in Toronto

TORONTO — Several former Entertainment One executives have launched a new Toronto-based indie studio to develop and produce scripted and unscripted content for a global market.

John Morayniss, Patrice Theroux, Jeff Lynas and Nelson Kuo-Lee co-founded Blink Studios, which also has offices in Los Angeles.

California-based studio Endeavor Content is Blink's lead strategic investor and lead distribution partner.

A news release says Blink Studios will use "a significant portion of its capital to make investments in Canadian production companies focusing on both scripted and unscripted programming in all genres and formats."

The company also plans to lean heavily into homegrown talent and "apply significant resources to support new and diverse Canadian voices."

Blink says it will also make strategic deals with writers, creators, producers and other related content enterprises, "as well as aggressively pursue IP in Canada and throughout the world."

Morayniss, eOne TV's former CEO, leads Blink Studios as CEO.

He says in a written statement they're "passionate about building a world-class Canadian indie" that has a "creative-first approach and strategy."

Theroux, former president of film and television at eOne, is executive vice-chair of Blink; Nelson Kuo-Lee, whose positions at eOne included executive vice-president of film and television, is Blink's chief financial officer; and Lynas, former head of day-to-day operations for eOne Television, is chief operating officer of Blink.

Blink Studios' non-executive board chair is Kirstine Stewart, who's held several prominent executive roles throughout her career at CBC, Twitter and Diply, among others. She's currently chief revenue officer at the L.A.-based digital rights technology company, Pex.