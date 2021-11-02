Huma Abedin, loyal aide and betrayed wife, picks up the mic

And then scandal erupted a third time, when a lurid photo surfaced of Weiner lying next to the couple’s son. Abedin announced a separation. But the couple continued to live in the same home, on different floors. Why, asked the tabloids, and others more politely, did she stay?

People will make their own judgments, she told the AP. “But when you’re IN it, you’re not thinking in terms of the grand plan. You’re just trying to get through the day.” Weiner, she says, was a hands-on dad who did pickups and made playdates. And their son needed him.

Of course, that same question — why did she stay? — was lobbed at Hillary Clinton during the impeachment scandal involving her husband and Monica Lewinsky. Abedin thinks the world missed the obvious explanation: "She did it because she believed it was the right thing to do for herself and her family — and for her country.”

Throughout, Abedin’s rock-solid allegiance to Hillary Clinton is paramount. “You’ve stumped me,” she says when asked if the two ever had a real dispute.

Unless you include certain fashion choices. Like a puffy, unflattering black coat Clinton seemed to favor, and Abedin so disliked, she even tried to hide it from her. But Clinton fished it out and wore it to the inauguration of George W. Bush.

There are other humorous moments in the book — like the time the first lady overslept, and an over-eager Abedin, tasked with getting her started on her day, actually walked into the pitch-black presidential bedroom and shook her boss awake, startling the sleeping president as well.

There’s also the time Abedin, amid a bad public moment with Weiner, was approached by a woman in a store, pointing to a newspaper photo. She braced as always for a hateful remark, and was delighted to realize the woman simply thought she was Amal Clooney.

Abedin got so used to bracing for bad news, she initially thought of calling her book “Bracing.” But nothing could have prepared her for the moment, late in the 2016 campaign, when FBI director James Comey (briefly) reopened the investigation into Clinton’s emails because of Abedin emails found on Weiner’s laptop through his sexting investigation.

“‘If she loses this election, it will be because of you and me,’” a livid Abedin told Weiner.

When Clinton did lose, it was “a great trauma that took me a very long time to process,” she says now. “I did feel responsible.” Finally, though, she came to believe the burden should rest on Comey. She says Clinton herself never blamed her.

The shame Abedin experienced through Weiner’s behavior makes for the most honest, visceral writing in the book. She was subjected to a child services investigation. Social invitations were withdrawn. A neighbor complained when the couple used their building’s swimming pool for their son’s birthday.

And yet in the book’s acknowledgements, Abedin includes a thank-you. To Weiner.

Asked why, she explains that she came to believe through joint therapy that her husband suffered from an illness, that his behavior was compulsive.

And, she says, he gave her a son — "my reason for living now.”

Finally, and most surprisingly: It’s about love. “I know what it’s like to be loved,” she says. “I’ve had it. It was short, it was very fleeting, but it’s a pretty extraordinary experience ... And he is the only man who ever gave that to me.”

