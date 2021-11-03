The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Nov. 3, 2021

There’s lots of interesting points in the bestsellers lists this week — scroll down for the 1-10 lists. For starters, we’ve seen a remarkable number of literary collaborations of late.

Celebrity teams include Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny with their thriller “State of Terror,” No. 1 on the fiction list for three weeks running. On the nonfiction list, “Schitt’s Creek” phenoms Daniel Levy and dad Eugene Levy debut in the No. 2 spot this week with “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards,” a lavishly illustrated coffee table book celebrating the series. And in the No. 9 spot, also aimed at the holiday gift-giving market, is “Renegades: Born in the USA” by American icons Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.

And there are several other literary team-ups worthy of mention: master storyteller Lee Child and his brother, Andrew Child, debut at No. 4 in their second collaboration, “Better off Dead.” Lee has said he wants to retire his writing career, passing on his popular Jack Reacher series to his younger brother in coming years.

Hockey great Mark Messier is at No. 1 on the nonfiction list this week with “No One Wins Alone,” which he wrote with sports journalist Jimmy Roberts.