Alex Porat on how anti-Asian hate changed her

TORONTO — When anti-Asian hate crimes spiked in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian pop singer Alex Porat says she felt a sudden urge to speak out.

The 23-year-old Toronto performer, who's of mixed Chinese and Polish background, had spent years downplaying her Asian heritage but she saw the importance of positive Asian representation.

Porat's new song "Miss Sick World," recorded last summer, captures some of her anxieties.

The sombre pop track carries a message of anti-assimilation that will likely speak to young people who've kept parts of themselves hidden to appease others.