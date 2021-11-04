How to make chocolate-dipped peanut chikki — a sweet treat for Diwali or any occasion

“Diwali, at its essence, is about sharing the bounty of the season, about celebrating with your loved ones, about showing love. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, your religion or who you are,” says Tanvi Swar, co-founder of Toronto’s Little Sister Baking (707 Dundas St. W.), explaining the festival of lights, celebrated on Nov. 4 this year.

And like every South Asian and diaspora celebration, she adds, food is always at the centre. “I often say [we] don’t have ‘foodies’ because it’s so ingrained in our cultures that it’s not unique enough to be a personality trait,” Tanvi explains.

For pastry chef Akash Swar, the other half of Little Sister Baking, her vivid memories of the revelry include watching her mom prepare loads of sweet and savoury treats — an endeavour that would take days. “Sometimes she’d teach me how to make them; sometimes we’d just sit and chat in the kitchen while she fried and stirred and mixed and kneaded,” Akash recalls.

One sweet often found on their Diwali table is peanut chikki. Though it’s relatively simple to make, the sisters struggled to find a version in Toronto that lived up to their expectations: handmade in small batches in satisfyingly thick pieces, with a sufficient quantity of nuts, and the perfect caramelized jaggery flavour. So they came up with their own. Read on for their recipe, a sweet treat for Diwali or any occasion.