'Jesus Christ Superstar' revival hits Toronto

TORONTO — "Jesus Christ Superstar" is rising again in Toronto.

Mirvish Productions says the 50th anniversary revival of the rock opera will open by the end of the month at the Princess of Wales Theatre. The show is set to run Nov. 30 to Jan. 2.

Pre-sales for American Express customers started Thursday, and the box office will open to the general public Monday.

The North American tour of the blockbuster musical was originally slated to hit Toronto in fall 2020, but was rescheduled after the COVID-19 crisis shuttered theatres.

Mirvish also says the return of the homegrown musical hit "Come From Away" has been delayed a week, with a representative noting they underestimated how long it would take to revamp the show.

It will now resume Dec. 15 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre instead of Dec. 7, with tickets on sale Nov. 10. "Come From Away" ran for almost three years before it was abruptly halted by the pandemic March 13, 2020.

Mirvish theatres are operating at full capacity, and audience members must be fully vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.

By The Canadian Press