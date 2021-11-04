Cineplex ruling may trigger similar suits: experts

In particular, he thinks courts will see more cases involving a party that entered into an obligation or contract that looked like a good deal before the pandemic, but then found it was a bad deal once COVID-19 spread.

If the judge applies a COVID lens to the Cineplex case, Wilson thinks it could give many companies hope for their own litigation and result in the case being appealed. It could even go all the way to the Supreme Court, where it could be precedent-setting, he said.

"But if the court simply says COVID has nothing to do with any of this. Good faith and fair dealing has nothing to do with any of this. This is just a case about financial representations and warranties... it's not going to be all that of interest to people," Wilson said.

However, University of Toronto finance professor Andrey Golubov said companies look for cases like Cineplex's because they provide a sense of what their odds would be if they pursued similar litigation.

While Cineplex has been the big case to watch in Canada, he pointed to Europe, where French luxury goods giant LVMH abandoned its US$16-billion takeover of jeweller Tiffany during COVID-19, after the luxury industry faced COVID-19 troubles.

LVMH claimed the French government asked it delay the deal to assess the threat of proposed U.S. tariffs, but Tiffany sued because it wanted the original deal honoured.

The two sides eventually reached a revised deal that saw LVMH pay US$131.50 per share for Tiffany, down from the earlier US$135 per share deal.

"There is a whole bunch of companies that are in this very pandemic-specific situation where deals were announced with terms that had one view of the world and then the world changed completely," Golubov said.

"Nothing made sense anymore out of those old plans and so for them, these cases are going to be particularly relevant."

The Cineplex case, he said, is also key for the theatre industry's recovery.

Both Cineworld and Cineplex reported multimillion-dollar losses in recent quarters.

Losing the case would deepen those financial troubles because Cineworld is seeking $54.8 million in damages, while Cineplex wants Cineworld to pay the $2.18 billion that Cineworld would have paid had the deal closed.

Cineplex is also seeking compensation for the $664 million in debt and transaction expenses that Cineworld would have shouldered, as well as repayment of certain "benefits" it received as part of the transaction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov, 4. 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)

By The Canadian Press