Rabia Khokhar recommends 8 new kids books to celebrate all our identities and experiences

“Amara and the Bats”

By Emma Reynolds, Author and Illustrator

Simon & Schuster, 48 pages, $23.99

A special book that reminds us to be confident about our interests because they are part of our identities. Amara loves bats and feels sad when she learns their habitats may be at risk. With her friends and community members she decides to build bat houses to save the bats.

“C is for Carnival”

By Yolanda T. Marshall, illus. Daria Lavrova

Chalkboard Publishing, 32 pages, $24.99

An A to Z alphabet book where each letter teaches us something special about the Caribbean Carnival. The colours and vibrant energy of the book draws readers in. There is an important lasting message which is one of inclusion, unity, celebration, honouring and learning about each other’s holidays and traditions.

“Archie Celebrates Diwali”

By Mitali Banerjee Ruths, illus. Parwinder Singh

Charlesbridge, 32 pages, $19.99

Archie is excited to celebrate her favourite holiday Diwali! She invites her friends to her family’s party and feels a little nervous because she wants everyone to love the holiday. When an unexpected thunderstorm happens, it becomes a way to exemplify the true power and essence of Diwali.

“A Kid is a Kid is a Kid”

By Sara O’Leary, illus. Qin Leng

Groundwood, 32 pages, $18.99

A lovely book that focuses on thinking critically about the questions we ask each other. Children reflect on the limiting and deficit questions they are usually asked. They challenge them by telling us the question they would rather be asked. These questions centre an asset based perspective.

“I am the Subway”

By Kim Hyo-eun, trans. Deborah Smith

Scribble Publications, 52 pages, $27.50

A fascinating story from the perspective of the train in Seoul. The train shares the unique stories and lives of strangers who ride daily. Readers learn about the different lived experiences of diverse groups of people. In the telling of these stories, passengers are humanized and a community is fostered.

“Sharice’s Big Voice, a Native Kid Becomes a Congresswoman”

By Sharice Davids with Nancy K. Mays, illus. Joshua Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley

HarperCollins, 40 pages, $21.99

This powerful picture book autobiography shares the inspirational story of Sharice Davids who is an American congresswoman. The engaging story and beautiful illustrations details Sharice’s different life events and experiences she has gone through to become one of the first Native American women elected to Congress.

Rabia Khokhar is a teacher with the Toronto District School Board