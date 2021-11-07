Giller ushers in return of in-person awards glitz

"It wasn't awkward in a bad way. It was awkward in a really sort of dynamic way."

The ballroom will be styled to evoke the intimacy of a jazz supper club, with guests seated at banquettes as they dine and enjoy performances by Measha Brueggergosman and the Ian Sinclair Quartet, said Rabinovitch.

She said organizers felt this theme would evoke some of the Giller's signature lustre, while being mindful not to turn up the wattage too high lest they send the wrong message.

"You don't want to go so luxe that it just it feels like you're ignoring the realities of the world out there."

Barry Avrich, executive producer and creative director of the Giller television show, said he expects this year's CBC broadcast, co-hosted by actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and poet Rupi Kaur,will restore the sense of occasion befitting of "the Oscars of the book world."

"Having a live feel to it is paramount to really reflecting the essence of what an award show is," the filmmaker said.

"You look to the audience as a visceral cue to what you should be excited about and what you should react to, and you can feel the drama in the room as you lead up to the big moment."

It will be a far cry from last year's production, said Avrich, which featured a mix of pre-recorded cameos and live feeds of the finalists beaming in from their respective bunkers.

"People watching at home have spent nearly two years of watching people in their apartments and their kitchens and their basements," he said. "They are interested in seeing something that has a little bit more visual expression and escape, so we will provide that."

The nominees vying to win the Giller on Monday are:

— Omar El Akkad for his novel "What Strange Paradise," published by McClelland & Stewart

— Angélique Lalonde, nominated for her story collection "Glorious Frazzled Beings," published by House of Anansi

— Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia for her novel "The Son of The House," published by Dundurn Press

— Jordan Tannahill for his novel "The Listeners," published by HarperCollins Canada

— Miriam Toews for her novel "Fight Night," published by Knopf Canada

