TORONTO — Canada's literary cognoscenti are breaking out their formal attire and brushing up on their small talk as they prepare to reconvene for the Scotiabank Giller Prize.

One of five writers will be awarded the $100,000 honour at a televised Toronto gala tonight.

The nominees are: Omar El Akkad for his novel "What Strange Paradise,'' published by McClelland & Stewart; Angélique Lalonde, nominated for her story collection "Glorious Frazzled Beings,'' published by House of Anansi; Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia for her novel "The Son of The House,'' published by Dundurn Press; Jordan Tannahill for his novel "The Listeners,'' published by HarperCollins Canada; and Miriam Toews for her novel "Fight Night,'' published by Knopf Canada.

The black-tie affair at the Park Hyatt hotel reinstates the Giller as the bash of the fall books season after last year's celebration was held remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.