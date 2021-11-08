Cirque du Soleil to return to Toronto in April

TORONTO — Cirque du Soleil is poised to leap back into Toronto next spring with its first show in more than two years.

The Montreal-based circus company says its critically acclaimed touring spectacle "Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities" returns to the city April 14 for a limited showcase at Ontario Place.

Cirque du Soleil has been performing in Las Vegas since June, when it reopened its resident productions "Mystère," "O," "The Beatles Love" and "Michael Jackson One."

The company says the return of "Kurios" marks the relaunch of its "big top" touring operations, following "Alegría" in Houston in November, "Luzia" in London and "Kooza" in Punta Cana, both beginning January 2022.