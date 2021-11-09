'Nature's Big Year' shows pandemic wildlife change

She said they were amazed to find 80 per cent of those species changed their habitat use during the pandemic.

For instance, bald eagles migrated from counties that had fewer lockdowns to those with the strongest lockdowns and the least traffic. And some species increased their presence near roads and airports when travel lessened.

Koper said while traffic levels in North America dropped during the lockdown period they studied, it wasn't as much as some may think, suggesting that even a small reduction can make a big impact.

She was also surprised to find that species widely believed to be well-adapted to humans changed their habits, too. For instance, there were more American robins near airports and roads.

"Clearly they had been displaced from these areas before," Koper said. "We've got these really common species that we have always assumed are fine with humans. But actually, now we know that's not quite true."

Overall, the findings suggest wildlife "are actually much more sensitive to human activity than we realized before," Koper added.

Nielsen said she wrote, directed and produced the film during three different waves of COVID in 11 different locations, including five provinces in Canada. For the stories that weren't in Canada, she directed remotely by videoconference.

She was surprised how "wildlife can adapt so incredibly quickly to changes in human behaviour."

"I think we all intuitively know that if we do something differently, wildlife will respond. But in many cases, wildlife responds overnight."

In Bighorn Backcountry, the grizzly bear proved much less tolerant of the increased campers than wolves.

Fisher said grizzlies moved from the lower foothills to the mountains where there were fewer people, and showed a strong aversion to roads, something scientists didn't see pre-COVID.

The findings point to a need to manage our impact as more Canadians flock to nature during the pandemic, he said.

"Suddenly with lockdown — this is a really poignant part of it — we realized: 'Oh, wow, our tourist footprint is really, really high,'" Fisher said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2021.

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press