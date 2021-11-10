Andy Kim secures Massey for Christmas charity show

TORONTO — Andy Kim will be decking Massey Hall with familiar Canadian musicians next month as he plans the in-person return of his annual Christmas charity concert.

The “Rock Me Gently” singer has marked Dec. 8 at the historic Toronto music venue for his 17th annual fundraiser event, which will feature no fewer than 16 mostly homegrown acts, including Billy Talent, the Sheepdogs, Rush’s Alex Lifeson and Jully Black.

All proceeds from the tickets will go towards CAMH Gifts of Light, supporting patients at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

Other artists booked include Sloan, Tyler Shaw, William Prince, Mary Margaret O’Hara and Jake Clemons, saxophonist for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.

There's also a 1980s retro flavour on the night's lineup with "The Safety Dance" hitmakers Men Without Hats and "I’m An Adult Now" rockers the Pursuit of Happiness taking the stage.

Rounding out the list are Ron Sexsmith, Theo Tams, Beverly Mahood, Georgia Harmer and Choir! Choir! Choir!, the Toronto duo who’ve led thousands in public renditions of popular songs.

This year’s live show comes after Kim was forced to think differently in the early days of the pandemic, moving the 2020 fundraiser to a Citytv telecast that raised more than $200,000.

Cumulatively, the charity concerts have raised more than $1.8 million, organizers said.

Kim’s show will be one of the first at the newly restored Massey Hall, which opens its doors on Nov. 25. It's also the first time his charity event has been held there, he said.

Tickets for the Andy Kim Christmas Show are on sale through Massey Hall’s website.