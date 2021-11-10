TORONTO — Justin Bieber is being urged by an international human rights organization to abandon his upcoming concert in Saudi Arabia.

The Human Rights Foundation says it sent a letter to the Canadian pop singer calling on him to cancel a planned appearance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Dec. 5 "as a symbol of solidarity with the ongoing suffering of the Saudi people."

The HRF outlined details of the Formula One event, which it says was authorized and financed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose family was implicated in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The letter also criticizes the regime's treatment of dissidents, the jailing and torture of women's rights activists and its executions of LGBTQ people.