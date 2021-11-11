Want a one-pan dish with ‘minimal effort, maximum oomph’? Try this recipe from the latest Ottolenghi cookbook

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

A good cookbook gives you a repertoire of delicious recipes; an even better one schools you in skills, too. “Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer,” the new title by acclaimed restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi and chef Noor Murad, is the latter, designed to become your next well-worn, spice-stained and scribbled-upon kitchen guide.

In it, you’ll find not only how-tos for more than 85 Middle Eastern-inspired recipes (like Creamy Dreamy Hummus), but also tricks of the trade (see the two preceding pages of hummus tips because: “Hummus, dear reader, is a science”). The recipes are precise but still approachable for home cooks, with an entire chapter devoted to meals you can whip up in one pot or vessel.

The authors’ best example of a “one-pan dish with minimal effort, maximum oomph” is the confit tandoori chickpeas, which takes the chefs’ favourite little bean, adds some intensely flavourful friends, and mostly lets time and low, slow heat work their magic. Easy and adaptable (try it with any other bean you fancy), it has all the ingredients to become your new dinner staple.