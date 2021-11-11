Trooper's two founding hell raisers exit rock band

TORONTO — The founding members of Trooper were here for a good time, but after a long time, they're calling it quits.

Lead singer Ra McGuire and guitarist Brian Smith say they've decided to officially retire from their posts in the Canadian rock band after spending the past year and a half off the road.

In a Facebook post, the Vancouver-founded band says both members have been "unofficially" retired since last year and "decided they're getting pretty good at it."

They say both have given their blessing for the rest of the band and crew to continue without them.