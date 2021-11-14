Theatre community mourns actor David Fox

TORONTO — Stage and screen actor David Fox, revered for his commitment to bringing Canadian stories to life in the theatre, has died.

The artistic director of the Blyth Festival says Fox died at age 80 in a Toronto hospice late last week after a long battle with cancer.

Fox, a former high school teacher, emerged as a foundational figure in Canada's alternative theatre scene in the early 1970s.

He rose to prominence for his naturalistic performances in the early days of Toronto's Theatre Passe Muraille, originating roles in such seminal productions as "The Farm Show," and "1837: The Farmer's Revolt."