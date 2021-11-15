Bob Mackie book looks back on sparkly costume career

AP: How did you approach designing costumes for “The Carol Burnett Show”?

MACKIE: It’s fabulous because you can really get a laugh or two before you even open your mouth. I love designing costumes. It’s the most fun because you’re helping. You’re part of the team that helps create the story, really, and who that woman is or who that man is and where they come from. And are they chic or are they a mess? Who are they? That’s the fun part.

AP: Perhaps your most iconic design is the “curtain rod dress” for a “Gone with the Wind’ spoof on “Carol Burnett.” How did that happen?

MACKIE: Her name was “Starlet” in our version. She went to the window and took down the green velvet drapes and drug them up the staircase. And of course, that happens in the real movie as well. So that was already funny to me. And then all of a sudden they stuck it in the sketch, and I had to do something that was funny and I thought, “Well, how do I do this now? What do I do that’s different?” And that was the best I could do, and it was a hit. Thank God, it was a hit and it got more laughs per second or whatever than anything ever had before. So that was kind of really fun. And it’s in the Smithsonian now.

AP: At one point you were designing costumes for both Carol Burnett and Cher simultaneously?

MACKIE: We had the best time. Carol was in one studio and Cher was in another and the only thing in between was the men’s room, which had two doors — one from each studio. And every now and then, Cher would go into the men’s room and say, “I’m coming through guys!” And she would just race through and they would all get very nervous over at the urinal. There was always a lot of laughs and it was good theatrical show business. Both shows were very funny in their own way and very different from each other. But the two ladies loved each other and often exchanged appearances.

AP: There’s a picture in the book of you escorting Cher to the Met Gala in 1974.

MACKIE: Cher shows up in a dress… and it was quite amazing. And people just kind of wore cocktail clothes and maybe a pants jumpsuit or something. They were dressed up, but nothing like it is now. And of course, Cher wearing that outfit made them all think, “Oh, maybe we ought to dress up a little more.”….But then all of a sudden, people are wearing stuff that looks like maybe they looked at all the old shots of her… and “what can we wear that will get just as much attention?” And then the same dress was on the cover of Time magazine a couple of months later, and that was huge.

AP: You also designed a memorable dress for Cher to wear at the Oscars in 1986.

MACKIE: The first crazy one she wore was with the big Mohawk headdress when she gave the award for best supporting actor to Don Ameche. And I said to her at the time, “Aren’t you afraid of upstaging whoever wins this award?” And she says, “Oh, they won’t care, he’ll be fine.” Well, the next day, her picture was in every newspaper in the country, and it’s become very famous. I remember in the beginning people were horrified. They said, “Well, that’s not fashion.” She was so gorgeous and she still is. So why not?

AP: In a full circle moment, you won a Tony Award in 2019 for designing costumes for “The Cher Show,” how was that experience?

MACKIE: I got to go to the Tonys and win my award, do my little speech…and it was just the best. And there was a guy in the show that played me — he had a blond wig and a funny suit and he was great. He was maybe a little more flamboyant than I am. But it was a Broadway musical so it was all right.

By Brooke Lefferts, The Associated Press