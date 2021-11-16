Jason Reitman on taking on 'Ghosbusters' baton

Thus spawned theAlberta-shot "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," which hits theatres Friday with a new generation of paranormal hunters, including Mckenna Grace as said 12-year-old and Vancouver-raised Finn Wolfhard as her brother.

Carrie Coon plays their single mother alongside Paul Rudd as their teacher. The film includes original "Ghostbusters" cast members Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Ottawa-raised Dan Aykroyd, who is also one of the executive producers.

The story sees Coon's character move with her children to a derelict farmhouse passed down by her late dad in a small Oklahoma town, where it soon becomes clear there's something strange in the neighbourhood.

Reitman, who produced the film with his dad and co-wrote it with "Poltergeist" remake directorGil Kenan, said making it an intergenerational family movie about legacy seemed to fit into his oeuvre.

"I've made a career about making films about what constitutes a family, and in many ways 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' is very much one of my movies," he said.

Reitman's own family was top of mind while writing the film, which has a major plot point he didn't want to spoil.

He said he thought about his 15-year-old daughter a lot while crafting Grace's young protagonist.

"I know the way that I viewed my father's films growing up and I think about the way that she's going to view mine, because she's a cinephile now and can be a little smug in her impression of movies and filmmakers, so I want to make her proud," he said, noting she's only seen two of his films so far.

"We need to do a little marathon. But if I'm being honest, I'm very scared to show her my movies, because I really want her to love them," said Reitman, who also directed the dark comedies "Thank You for Smoking" and "Young Adult."

As legend has it, Murray is famously hard to get ahold of. Many articles have been written about how he doesn't have an agent or manager, and can only be reached at a secret 1-800 number.

But Reitman said it wasn't tough to get him onboard for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," noting his father had already directed Murray in five films and Kenan directed him in "City of Ember."

"I got the whole Bill Murray experience — from getting to see him in a flight suit again to him improvising lines that only made me look like a better writer," Reitman said.

Reitman shot the film in 2019 with a Canadian crew in and around Calgary.

The pandemic postponed the film's release a couple of times from its original launch date of July 2020.

Now that it's finally come to fruition, does he want to take on another?

"It's like children," Reitman said with a laugh. "All anyone wants to know is when you're going to have kids, and once you've had a kid, all they want to know iswhen you're going to have another.

"I don't have an answer yet. I honestly still live in the anticipation of the release of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife.'

"This is a film that I was intimidated to make my entire life, and my father and I have had to sit on our hands waiting to see whether or not people will embrace this one. They seem to be embracing it. I'm obviously anticipating the release like nothing ever in my life and only hope to make people happy."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press