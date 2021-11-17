Norma Dunning wins Governor General fiction prize

"I wrote a lot about the expectations of others when it comes to Inuit," Dunning said, noting that the stories touch on issues such as racism and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Dunning said she hopes the Governor General's prize introduces new readers to "Tainna."

"I love her, and so therefore, I want everyone to read her," she said. "It's a group of stories that really make all of us think about our own perceptions of what Inuit people are or should be."

The Governor General's Literary Awards, which are administered by the Canada Council for the Arts, handed out honours across seven categories in both English and French.

Kingston, Ont.-based poet Sadiqa de Meijer received the non-fiction prize for "alfabet/alphabet: a memoir of a first language," published by Anstruther Books, which explores her transition from speaking Dutch to English.

Tolu Oloruntoba of Surrey, B.C., prevailed in the poetry category for "The Junta of Happenstance," also from Anstruther Books.

The drama award went to Halifax's Hannah Moscovitch for "Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes," published by Playwrights Canada Press.

In young people's literature, Philippa Dowding of Toronto took the text prize for "Firefly," published by DCB, while Winnipeg writer David Robertson and Vancouver artist Julie Flett shared the illustrated books award for "On the Trapline," published by Tundra Books.

The French-to-English translation winner was Erín Moure of Montreal for "This Radiant Life," published by Book*hug Press, based on Chantal Neveu's original work, "La vie radieuse."

Each winner receives $25,000, while the publisher of each winning book receives $3,000 to support promotional activities. Finalists each receive $1,000.

There are separate French-language categories for francophone writing.

Founded in 1936, the Governor General’s Literary Awards give out a total of about $450,000 annually.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.

By Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press