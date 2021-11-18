4 new crime fiction novels to entertain and intrigue

Minotaur Books, 276 pages, $27.99

Ann Lindell, the very sharp police investigator in Kjell Eriksson’s absorbing Swedish series, resigned from the cops in the last book and has now taken a holiday on the island of Graso. So why, retired and on vacation, does she involve herself in a couple of mysterious disappearances among island residents? “I don’t like mysteries,” is her answer. The two missing people are a bewitching islander named Cecilia, and Casper, her boss, who preceded her in disappearing. Not far into the story, Cecilia resurfaces, though she continues to lie low, especially avoiding her parents, a shifty couple. Nobody on the island — Ann Lindell excepted — emerges as entirely straightforward and, in a most complex plot entirely characteristic of Eriksson’s narratives, only an unexpected spurt of violence ultimately points toward a resolution.

When You Are Mine

By Michael Robotham

Sphere, 405 pages, $24.99

Take one young woman London copper who happens to be the daughter of a major crime boss, add one local hero of a cop who is a not-so-secret wife abuser, toss in a beautiful woman who is capable of creepy feats in stalking other women, mix all parties, including the crime boss, in a bundle of confrontations, not to mention a murder, and what you get is a typical Michael Robotham exercise in suspense. It’s part crime novel and part soap opera, and all thrills and chills. What aids the narrative is that readers have someone to root for in the junior London copper who also serves as the story’s narrator. She’s smart and nervy and just headstrong enough to get herself in splendidly dicey situations. If there’s a super surprise in the plot, it’s not who commits the murder among this group of enticing characters. It’s who gets murdered.

Jack Batten is a Toronto-based writer and a freelance contributor for the Star