New & Old Movies Released on Disc in HD!

Reminiscence

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray

Reminiscence is a sci-fi/noir/thriller about “private investigator of the mind” Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a man living on the sunken Miami coast (the film is set in the future) who helps clients access lost memories. Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) is a new client and when she disappears Bannister goes to great lengths to find out why she left. Bannister’s investigation uncovers a violent conspiracy. Joining Jackman and Ferguson in the movie is Thandiwe Newton. Reminiscence is an interesting and decent (not great) sci-fi, noir, thriller.

In addition to the movie on Blu-ray, this set has several special features including: “The Sunken Coast: Building a flooded city”; “You’re Going on a Journey: An exploration of memories”; “Reminiscence Family Reunion: The Westworld team meets again.”

The Addams Family

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, 4K

If you enjoyed the movie The Addams Family from 1991, you can now have it on 4K Ultra HD. The impressive cast includes Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd, Raul Julia, Christina Ricci and Carl Struycken.

Various other older movies have also been recently released in high definition including Mommie Dearest (1981) with Faye Dunaway on Blu-ray and Hardball (2001) with Keanu Reeves and Diane Lane on Blu-ray. And this being the 55th anniversary of the original Star Trek series, there are various Star Trek shows and movies released in Blu-ray and 4K including the newly remastered Blu-ray of Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

