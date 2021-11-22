OLP frontman helping produce son's debut album

TORONTO — Raine Maida swears he’s not trying to be an "overprotective dad," yet when it comes to his son's music career he finds himself especially precious.

The Our Lady Peace frontman says he's on the home stretch of working on the debut album by Rowan, his 17-year-old son with wife and singer Chantal Kreviazuk.

But Maida says he’s encouraging the young singer not to rush into releasing his work, which he describes as sounding like "(Frank) Sinatra meets Frank Ocean."

Maida says it’s hard to keep the "purity" of creating art when the feedback loop of social media risks turning it into "something completely different."