Shania Twain to headline Boots and Hearts fest

TORONTO — Country music superstar Shania Twain will headline next summer’s Boots and Hearts Music Festival.

The festival’s producer, Republic Live, says the Ontario-bred hitmaker tops a lineup that also includes Sam Hunt and Florida Georgia Line.

The camping and country music festival is set to take place Aug. 4 to 7, 2022, at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Organizers say Twain takes the mainstage Aug. 7, when she’ll cap an all-Canadian, all-female lineup of performances.