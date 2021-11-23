Dan Snaith, better known as Caribou, was named in the best dance/electronic recording category for his 10th studio album "Suddenly."

Rupert (Sevn) Thomas, Jr., the Toronto producer best known for his work with Drake and Rihanna, was among the songwriters on Giveon's "Heartbreak Anniversary," nominated for best R&B song.

Joni Mitchell earned her 16th career nomination with "Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years" in best historical album.

As usual, Canadians showed up strongly in the classical categories.

Best classical solo or vocal album saw two Canadian nominees, Ottawa-born composer Nadeem Majdalany for "Mythologies" and Montreal's Yannick Nézet-Séguin for "Schubert: Winterreise."

Nézet-Séguin collected three nominations in total this year, the others as a conductor for the Philadelphia Orchestra's "Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3" in best orchestral performance and as a conductor on "Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites" in best opera recording.

And while k.d. lang didn't earn direct recognition from the Grammys, a dance mix of her song "Constant Craving" by Tracy Young grabbed a nod in best remixed recording.

Quebec director Denis Villeneuve received similar love from a distance when his epic film "Dune" was named among the best score soundtracks for the work of German composer Hans Zimmer.

The 64th Grammy Awards air Jan. 31. on CBS and Citytv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2021.

By David Friend, The Canadian Press