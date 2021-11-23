U of T's Dan Breznitz wins $60K policy book prize

TORONTO — The Writers' Trust of Canada has named University of Toronto professor Dan Breznitz the inaugural winner of the $60,000 Balsillie Prize for Public Policy.

The new annual award, backed by former BlackBerry chief executive Jim Balsillie, recognizes a non-fiction book shaping Canadian discourse about public policy.

Breznitz received the honour at a private Toronto dinner on Tuesday for "Innovation in Real Places: Strategies for Prosperity in an Unforgiving World," published by Oxford University Press.

The book examines how policy-makers prioritize invention over innovation to the detriment of their communities.