The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Nov. 24, 2021

Occasionally, there’s a striking anomaly on the bestseller lists, a book that is neither new nor the subject of rave reviews. Right now, that book is “It Ends with Us,” a romance published in 2016 by Texas writer Colleen Hoover and No. 9 on this week’s Original Fiction List. It first appeared on the list in August — a full five years after publication — and there it has remained ever since. Hoover (called CoHo by her young fans) has published a startling 21 novels since 2012, seven of them since “It Ends with Us.” But this is the one that has struck an enduring note.

-Sarah Murdoch

ORIGINAL FICTION