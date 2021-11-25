Lillian Allen, Charles C. Smith offer new poetry that’s got the music in it

Carcanet Press, 96 pages, $16.99

The cover of Sheri Benning’s fourth collection features a photo (turned sideways) of a tractor hauling machinery beneath a stormy sky — it’s emblematic of the poems, which hauntingly lament the family farm’s decline and the environmental and social impact of the agribusiness industry that has replaced it. (In one poem she contrasts the scale of “160 acres seeded/in barley and oats” with a factory farm’s “6000 acres … Harvest done by drone.”) Benning grew up on a Saskatchewan farm, and her work is steeped in evocative sensory details: “blinks of frost on wheat stalks … the gypsy-light of stars and farms” glimpsed from a car window; a field’s “fricative silence/dry rub of bush crickets.” Elsewhere she commemorates the lives of neighbours and early immigrants while acknowledging, in an afterword, that land granted to settlers “displaced the Indigenous and Métis peoples from their traditional homes.” Like the Catholic requiem mass they often echo, her incantatory poems express both mourning and praise.

Searching for Eastman: A Performance Poem

By Charles C. Smith

Mawenzie House, 112 pages, $19.95

Charles C. Smith’s fifth book of poetry is structured like a theatrical performance, with various characters and settings, and includes stage directions that involve dance and music, and space for audience interaction. It’s the Toronto poet and playwright’s bravura attempt to mirror the life and artistic practice of Julius Eastman, the visionary American composer and musician whose identification as Black and queer drove his groundbreaking creative work. It’s kaleidoscopic, offering lush lyrical passages celebrating Eastman’s genius (“fingers ploughing/pianos/and cellos groaning the weight of spirit memories”) and dramatizing incidents in his life (he struggled with mental illness and addiction in his final years), while also giving voice to a choir of commentators. Smith relates Eastman’s music to “the fire of burundi drums” but also to New York: “his voice/was everywhere, in the edge/of the sirens, church/bells and cabbies’ lips, caught/in the pattern of driving rain.” Like its inspiration, “Searching for Eastman” is boldly multi-faceted and inventive.

