How to make Caribbean black cake, a rum-soaked holiday tradition

“In Trinidad, when you’re invited to someone’s home over the holidays, you’ll inevitably be asked if you’d like some black cake, typically accompanied with a drink like sorrel,” says Andrew McBarnett, co-founder of Neale’s Sweet N’ Nice. “It would be impolite to decline ... even if you’ve already visited five houses previously!”

Neale’s is best known for ice cream rooted in a Trinidadian family legacy, but this festive season, the Toronto-based company is branching into a new line of baked goods, including the rich, rum-soaked cake that’s a sentimental favourite across the Caribbean. Making it is both a tradition and a ritual, McBarnett explains, since it involves marinating a mix of dried fruit in liquor for weeks or months.

“Each family has their own secret recipe for making their Christmas cake — that’s the beauty of it,” says Rosemarie Wilson, Neale’s co-founder and McBarnett’s aunt, recalling that her mom would begin prepping the fruit as early as September for baking in December. Read on for the how-to, but remember it’s adaptable according to your tastes, from the specific mix of fruit and spices you use to the boozy concoction you soak it in.

If you prefer to leave the baking to others, you can order Neale’s Caribbean black cake, available for a limited run at sweetnnice.ca (for delivery in the GTHA); a wider rollout to retailers is planned for Black History Month.