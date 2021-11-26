25 books for the readers on your holiday list: part one of the Toronto Star’s Books Gift Guide

Diary of a Young Naturalist, Dara McNaulty (Greystone) A slightly different kind of book, this prize-winning book is written by an autistic teenager in Northern Ireland — McNaulty has already won awards for his conservation — who explores and shares his impressions of nature. An all-ages book, which is a rare thing.

Doubling Up: For those seeking thrill(er)s

The Dark Remains, William McIlvanney and Ian Rankin (McClelland & Stewart) For many McIlvanney, who died in 1975, was the godfather of Scottish crime fiction. How can he be co-authoring now? He left a partly finished manuscript that the contemporary — and legendary — Ian Rankin has finished. For fans of Scottish crime fiction, it doesn’t get better than this.

State of Terror, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny (St. Martin’s Press) Once you get beyond the celebrity — and the idea that a recent U.S. Secretary of State, with all of her insider knowledge, has co-written this book — it’s actually a compelling story, with funny, smart writing and a timely warning for the world we’re in.

The Wolfpack, Peter Edwards and Luis Horacio Najera (Random House Canada) Two expert journalists (including Star reporter Edwards) covering gangs and organized crime link a series of seemingly disparate murders in Canada and Mexico, as a new generation of millennial gangsters change the face of the Canadian underworld.

We Are Not Like Them, Christine Pride and Jo Piazza (Atria Books) Exploring the complexity behind the headlines, this interracial story — from Black and white co-authors — is about two friends who end up on either side of a tragic killing of a Black man by a cop. A compellingly written novel.

Big Questions: For curious minds

Empire of Pain, Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday) A deep look the involvement of America’s uber-rich Sackler family in the opioid crisis. Compellingly written, incredibly topical, this book is a masterclass in journalism and storytelling.

The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream, Dean Jobb (HarperAvenue) For the true-crime fan on your list, Halifax’s Jobb has crafted a compelling story about a Victorian serial killer who murdered as many as 10 people in three different countries.

Once a Bitcoin Miner, Ethan Lou (ECW Press) This is a peek inside the early days of bitcoin, from a guy who came of age as the cryptocurrency began, invested in it, wrote about it, and interviewed the major players, including Gerald Cotten and Virgil Griffith. A fascinating story.

A Human History of Emotion, Richard Firth-Godbehere (Little, Brown) We might think of history being a dry, emotionless thing. But, as Firth-Godbehere chronicles, many of history’s twists and turns took place because of how we reacted as emotional humans, how our feelings determined our actions. Explores from ancient Greece to the present day — and how we feel about it.

Miss Dior, Justine Picardie (Faber and Faber) The life of Christian Dior’s sister Catherine — long his muse, and later the keeper of his fashion and family history and legacy — has never been examined in a deep way, despite her centrality to his story. Former Harper’s Bazaar editor Picardie rights that, including research into her imprisonment in a German concentration camp.

Around the World: For those who want to understand

China Unbound: Joanna Chiu (House of Anansi) Chiu, a Star reporter, spent 10 years studying China, its growing influence around the world, and the history and politics that led us here.

Praying to the West, Omar Mouallem (Simon & Schuster) Mouallem has spent most of his life being an atheist, but he was often asked about his Muslim background. Part travelogue, part journalistic journey, he chronicles visits to 14 mosques throughout the Americas to find out more about Islam, and takes us along for the fascinating ride.

Return: Why We Go Back to Where We Come From, Kamal Al-Solaylee (HarperCollins) For so many people in Canada, the idea of “home” is often “back home” or in the “home country,” even if they haven’t been there in years. Al-Solaylee explores the idea of belonging and its implications in Jamaica, Northern Ireland, Taiwan and other countries.

Out of the Sun, Esi Edugyan (House of Anansi) Each year’s Massey Lectures are eagerly awaited, bringing as they do big ideas from some of Canada’s most important authors. Edugyan explores art, movies, literature and how stories are told, and race is centred, across continents.

Tis the Season: For more obvious holiday fare

The Holiday Swap, Maggie Knox (Penguin Canada) Written by a collaborative duo of bestselling Canadian authors Karma Brown and Marissa Stapley under a pen name, this is smart women’s fiction with an unabashedly festive theme. A book to curl up with during the holidays.

An Irish Country Yuletide, Patrick Taylor (Forge) Taylor, who was born in Northern Ireland but now lives on Salt Spring Island in British Columbia, has gathered a huge following for his “Irish Country Doctor” series of books. This, his 18th volume, is small, still set in the familiar village of Ballybucklebo, with a Christmas story and recipes attached.

House of Anansi Bundles (houseofanansi.com) These bundles of Anansi books pack a punch and are picked for readers with tastes for both adult fiction and non-fiction, as well as titles from its groundbreaking children’s imprint Groundwood Books. Available at different price points from $50 to $60, with yearlong subscription packages also available.

Biblioasis Subscription Club (biblioasis.com) Keep the books coming all year long with whatever your reader fancies: poetry, books in translation, fiction, non-fiction; there’s even a Mystery Box club. All include little extras throughout the year. The price tag ranges from $80 to $100, or $150 for their “Limited Edition” club which includes signed limited editions and other features.

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @debdundas