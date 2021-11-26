Lavigne announces first Canadian tour in 10 years

TORONTO — Avril Lavigne has announced her first cross-Canada tour in more than a decade.

The "Bite Me Canada 2022" tour is set to hit 14 cities between May 3 and 25, with special guests GrandsonandMod Sun.

The Napanee, Ont., singer recently released the single "Bite Me" featuring Travis Barker, her first release since 2019's "Head Above Water."

Lavigne calls the track "an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn't deserve you." She says new music and a new album will follow in 2022.