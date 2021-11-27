Mark McEwan: This clam and chorizo soup is comfort food at its finest

Every Saturday, Chef Mark McEwan, one of Canada’s most celebrated chefs, serves up everything you need for a special weekend meal, including a recipe and expert at-home cooking tips.

Clams are one of my favourite things to eat — the metallic sensation is so unique and they’re a healthy addition to your diet. Elements within this recipe are very versatile. The soffritto, for example, is a perfect base for almost anything, including many pasta and fish preparations. I’d serve this dish with charred grilled bread with olive oil and garlic — and lots of it. Add a great green salad and you have lunch!

Chef tips:

1. I look for clams on the small to medium size. Allow clams to open on their own — don’t force the shell open. (If the shell does not open, discard the clam.) Once the clams are open, try and finish your preparation quickly because the clams will be nicely cooked and ready to eat.