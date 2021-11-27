Mark McEwan: This clam and chorizo soup is comfort food at its finest

Every Saturday, Chef Mark McEwan, one of Canada’s most celebrated chefs, serves up everything you need for a special weekend meal, including a recipe and expert at-home cooking tips.
Clams are one of my favourite things to eat — the metallic sensation is so unique and they’re a healthy addition to your diet. Elements within this recipe are very versatile. The soffritto, for example, is a perfect base for almost anything, including many pasta and fish preparations. I’d serve this dish with charred grilled bread with olive oil and garlic — and lots of it. Add a great green salad and you have lunch!
Chef tips:
1. I look for clams on the small to medium size. Allow clams to open on their own — don’t force the shell open. (If the shell does not open, discard the clam.) Once the clams are open, try and finish your preparation quickly because the clams will be nicely cooked and ready to eat.
2. When cleaning clams, use a sturdy brush and rinse and change the water a few times. I always give the clams a good scrub and final rinse.
3. This fish stock freezes beautifully and lasts up to six months.
Steamed Clams and Chorizo with Tomato Broth
1 1/2 tbsp (23 mL) onion, minced
1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil
1/2 cup (125 mL) cured chorizo, roughly chopped
1/4 cup (60 mL) canned whole roma tomatoes, crushed
2 tbsp (30 mL) Spanish soffritto
1 tsp (5 mL) oil-preserved red chili, chopped
3 lb (1.5 kg) clams, scrubbed
1/4 cup (60 mL) white wine
1 cup (250 mL) fish stock
1 tbsp (15 mL) whipped butter
1/2 tsp lemon juice
1 tbsp (15 mL) mixed parsley, oregano and cilantro, chopped
1 whole scallion, sliced
Salt and pepper
In a large sauté pan, sweat onions in olive oil over medium heat for about a minute; add chorizo. When sausage is heated through and its paprika-tinged fat is beginning to liquefy and escape, add tomatoes, soffritto and chili. Sauté a minute longer. Add clams and immediately deglaze the pan with wine. Once that has reduced by about a third, add fish stock. Bring to a simmer; cover. When, after 5 to 7 minutes, the clams have popped open, stir the pot to check for any that have not opened and discard them. Add butter, lemon juice, half the chopped herbs and half the scallion; season lightly. Stir again. Taste and correct seasonings if necessary. Transfer clams to a large, warm serving bowl. Pour sauce over top and sprinkle with remaining chopped herbs and scallion. Serves two.
Soffritto
1 cup (250 mL) red or white onion, minced
1/2 cup (125 mL) celery, minced
1/4 cup (60 mL) fennel, minced
1/4 cup (60 mL) carrot, minced
1/4 cup (60 mL)) garlic, minced
1/2 cup (125 mL) olive oil
Combine vegetables and garlic in a saucepan. Add oil and cook over medium heat, stirring often, until vegetables are completely wilted.
Fish stock
2 lb (1 kg) white fish bones (such as halibut, sole, turbot, flounder), rinsed and chopped
1/2 Spanish onion, sliced
1 small leek, white part only, sliced
16 parsley stems
3 bay leaves
12 peppercorns
1 lemon, sliced
1 cup (250 mL) white wine
2 tbsp (30 mL) kosher salt
Combine all ingredients in a heavy-bottomed stock pot (not aluminum). Add 2 quarts (2L) cold water. Bring to a boil and simmer for an hour or so, skimming scum from the surface as it rises. Strain.
Whipped butter
1 lb (450 g) butter, at room temperature
3 ice cubes
Place butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle. Blend until creamy. Add ice cubes and blend until melted and incorporated completely. Keep refrigerated.
Chef Mark McEwan is a Toronto-based chef, entrepreneur, mentor and writer of bestselling cookbooks. He is a freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @chef_MarkMcEwan
Every Saturday, Chef Mark McEwan, one of Canada’s most celebrated chefs, serves up everything you need for a special weekend meal, including a recipe and expert at-home cooking tips.
Clams are one of my favourite things to eat — the metallic sensation is so unique and they’re a healthy addition to your diet. Elements within this recipe are very versatile. The soffritto, for example, is a perfect base for almost anything, including many pasta and fish preparations. I’d serve this dish with charred grilled bread with olive oil and garlic — and lots of it. Add a great green salad and you have lunch!
Chef tips:
1. I look for clams on the small to medium size. Allow clams to open on their own — don’t force the shell open. (If the shell does not open, discard the clam.) Once the clams are open, try and finish your preparation quickly because the clams will be nicely cooked and ready to eat.
2. When cleaning clams, use a sturdy brush and rinse and change the water a few times. I always give the clams a good scrub and final rinse.
3. This fish stock freezes beautifully and lasts up to six months.
Steamed Clams and Chorizo with Tomato Broth
1 1/2 tbsp (23 mL) onion, minced
1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil
1/2 cup (125 mL) cured chorizo, roughly chopped
1/4 cup (60 mL) canned whole roma tomatoes, crushed
2 tbsp (30 mL) Spanish soffritto
1 tsp (5 mL) oil-preserved red chili, chopped
3 lb (1.5 kg) clams, scrubbed
1/4 cup (60 mL) white wine
1 cup (250 mL) fish stock
1 tbsp (15 mL) whipped butter
1/2 tsp lemon juice
1 tbsp (15 mL) mixed parsley, oregano and cilantro, chopped
1 whole scallion, sliced
Salt and pepper
In a large sauté pan, sweat onions in olive oil over medium heat for about a minute; add chorizo. When sausage is heated through and its paprika-tinged fat is beginning to liquefy and escape, add tomatoes, soffritto and chili. Sauté a minute longer. Add clams and immediately deglaze the pan with wine. Once that has reduced by about a third, add fish stock. Bring to a simmer; cover. When, after 5 to 7 minutes, the clams have popped open, stir the pot to check for any that have not opened and discard them. Add butter, lemon juice, half the chopped herbs and half the scallion; season lightly. Stir again. Taste and correct seasonings if necessary. Transfer clams to a large, warm serving bowl. Pour sauce over top and sprinkle with remaining chopped herbs and scallion. Serves two.
Soffritto
1 cup (250 mL) red or white onion, minced
1/2 cup (125 mL) celery, minced
1/4 cup (60 mL) fennel, minced
1/4 cup (60 mL) carrot, minced
1/4 cup (60 mL)) garlic, minced
1/2 cup (125 mL) olive oil
Combine vegetables and garlic in a saucepan. Add oil and cook over medium heat, stirring often, until vegetables are completely wilted.
Fish stock
2 lb (1 kg) white fish bones (such as halibut, sole, turbot, flounder), rinsed and chopped
1/2 Spanish onion, sliced
1 small leek, white part only, sliced
16 parsley stems
3 bay leaves
12 peppercorns
1 lemon, sliced
1 cup (250 mL) white wine
2 tbsp (30 mL) kosher salt
Combine all ingredients in a heavy-bottomed stock pot (not aluminum). Add 2 quarts (2L) cold water. Bring to a boil and simmer for an hour or so, skimming scum from the surface as it rises. Strain.
Whipped butter
1 lb (450 g) butter, at room temperature
3 ice cubes
Place butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle. Blend until creamy. Add ice cubes and blend until melted and incorporated completely. Keep refrigerated.
Chef Mark McEwan is a Toronto-based chef, entrepreneur, mentor and writer of bestselling cookbooks. He is a freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @chef_MarkMcEwan
Every Saturday, Chef Mark McEwan, one of Canada’s most celebrated chefs, serves up everything you need for a special weekend meal, including a recipe and expert at-home cooking tips.
Clams are one of my favourite things to eat — the metallic sensation is so unique and they’re a healthy addition to your diet. Elements within this recipe are very versatile. The soffritto, for example, is a perfect base for almost anything, including many pasta and fish preparations. I’d serve this dish with charred grilled bread with olive oil and garlic — and lots of it. Add a great green salad and you have lunch!
Chef tips:
1. I look for clams on the small to medium size. Allow clams to open on their own — don’t force the shell open. (If the shell does not open, discard the clam.) Once the clams are open, try and finish your preparation quickly because the clams will be nicely cooked and ready to eat.
2. When cleaning clams, use a sturdy brush and rinse and change the water a few times. I always give the clams a good scrub and final rinse.
3. This fish stock freezes beautifully and lasts up to six months.
Steamed Clams and Chorizo with Tomato Broth
1 1/2 tbsp (23 mL) onion, minced
1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil
1/2 cup (125 mL) cured chorizo, roughly chopped
1/4 cup (60 mL) canned whole roma tomatoes, crushed
2 tbsp (30 mL) Spanish soffritto
1 tsp (5 mL) oil-preserved red chili, chopped
3 lb (1.5 kg) clams, scrubbed
1/4 cup (60 mL) white wine
1 cup (250 mL) fish stock
1 tbsp (15 mL) whipped butter
1/2 tsp lemon juice
1 tbsp (15 mL) mixed parsley, oregano and cilantro, chopped
1 whole scallion, sliced
Salt and pepper
In a large sauté pan, sweat onions in olive oil over medium heat for about a minute; add chorizo. When sausage is heated through and its paprika-tinged fat is beginning to liquefy and escape, add tomatoes, soffritto and chili. Sauté a minute longer. Add clams and immediately deglaze the pan with wine. Once that has reduced by about a third, add fish stock. Bring to a simmer; cover. When, after 5 to 7 minutes, the clams have popped open, stir the pot to check for any that have not opened and discard them. Add butter, lemon juice, half the chopped herbs and half the scallion; season lightly. Stir again. Taste and correct seasonings if necessary. Transfer clams to a large, warm serving bowl. Pour sauce over top and sprinkle with remaining chopped herbs and scallion. Serves two.
Soffritto
1 cup (250 mL) red or white onion, minced
1/2 cup (125 mL) celery, minced
1/4 cup (60 mL) fennel, minced
1/4 cup (60 mL) carrot, minced
1/4 cup (60 mL)) garlic, minced
1/2 cup (125 mL) olive oil
Combine vegetables and garlic in a saucepan. Add oil and cook over medium heat, stirring often, until vegetables are completely wilted.
Fish stock
2 lb (1 kg) white fish bones (such as halibut, sole, turbot, flounder), rinsed and chopped
1/2 Spanish onion, sliced
1 small leek, white part only, sliced
16 parsley stems
3 bay leaves
12 peppercorns
1 lemon, sliced
1 cup (250 mL) white wine
2 tbsp (30 mL) kosher salt
Combine all ingredients in a heavy-bottomed stock pot (not aluminum). Add 2 quarts (2L) cold water. Bring to a boil and simmer for an hour or so, skimming scum from the surface as it rises. Strain.
Whipped butter
1 lb (450 g) butter, at room temperature
3 ice cubes
Place butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle. Blend until creamy. Add ice cubes and blend until melted and incorporated completely. Keep refrigerated.
Chef Mark McEwan is a Toronto-based chef, entrepreneur, mentor and writer of bestselling cookbooks. He is a freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @chef_MarkMcEwan