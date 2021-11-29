Reeves, Moss to première 'Matrix' film in Toronto

TORONTO — They've made their choice: "Matrix" stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will première the latest instalment of their sci-fi saga in Toronto.

Warner Bros. Pictures Canada says the Canadian leads of "The Matrix Resurrections" will present the country's first glimpse of the film Dec. 16.

Reeves and Moss return to roles they originated in 1999's "The Matrix," in which Reeves' character Neo is given a choice between two pills — one that reveals a simulated reality known as the Matrix, and one that returns him to a dream world.

"The Matrix Resurrections" — the fourth film in the series — also stars Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jada Pinkett Smith.