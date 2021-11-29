Country stars converge for in-person awards bash

Ell also took home a trophy Sunday, nabbing the interactive artist of the year award.

Monday's show streamed live on the Global TV app and Amazon Prime Video, and an encore presentation airs Friday on Global TV.

Awards were to be handed out in eight categories throughout the two-hour event, including entertainer of the year, fans' choice, top album, top single, top female artist, top male artist, top group or duo, and rising star.

The Reklaws, a brother-sister pair from Cambridge, Ont., received a loud cheer from red-carpet watchers when they appeared with fellow singer Sacha of Warkworth, Ont. The duo was set to perform at the gala with Sacha.

The Reklaws led the artist award categories with six nominations coming into the weekend, while Smith, Ell and Kissel each had five.

Jenna Walker, one-half of the Reklaws duo, said she felt humbled by the recognition.

"We've come to this show forever, honestly. We came here as fans 10 years ago and have been dreaming to be here," she said.

"Especially after this year that we've had," brother Stuart Walker chimed in. "You start to question as an artist, when there's a pandemic, (if) people are listening or they still care or if you're falling off.

"And the fact that we came out with six (nominations), it's incredible."

Tyler Joe Miller of Surrey, B.C., came in with four nominations, including one for the rising star award.

Miller, walking the red carpet at a CCMA Awards for the first time, said his music career took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that it felt surreal to finally meet fans and other artists in person this week.

"It's such a great community," he said. "I love everybody that I've met, I love everybody that I get to hang out with.... It's really just a big party and we just get to have a good time. I really wouldn't trade this for the world."

U.S. country star Chris Stapleton, who won six Country Music Association Awards earlier this month, was set to perform virtually at Monday's show, as were Thomas Rhett and Walker Hayes.

The CCMA implemented a vaccination policy for all Country Music Week events leading up to and including the award show. COVID-19 cases have been rising in Ontario this month, with 788 new infections reported Monday.

Attendees, including performers, presenters, their teams and guests had to be fully vaccinated to be part of the events.

The CCMA announced Sunday that the awards would return to Calgary in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

By Melissa Couto Zuber and Noushin Ziafati, The Canadian Press