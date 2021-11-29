A list of winners at the 2021 CCMA Awards

LONDON, Ont. — The 2021 Canadian Country Music Association Awards were held Monday in London, Ont. A look at who won the top categories:

Entertainer of the year: Dallas Smith

Male artist of the year: Dallas Smith

Female artist of the year: Tenille Townes

Group or duo of the year: The Reklaws

Single of the sear: "Like a Man," Dallas Smith

Album of the year: "The Lemonade Stand," Tenille Townes

Fans' choice: Brett Kissel

Rising Star: Robyn Ottolini

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2021.