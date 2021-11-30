Food bank use up in Ontario: report

"The CERB benefit was doing what it needed to do. It allowed individuals to secure the basic necessities of life, including food," Cheng said.

The report shows that 86 per cent of food bank visitors are rental tenants rather than social housing tenants and more than 50 per cent of theme cited that housing and utilities costs forced them to seek basic food support.

"Housing affordability is a huge reason in terms of driving individuals to food banks," Cheng said.

The number of food bank users who were 65 years or older has increased by 36 per cent since last year and by 64 per cent since 2008.

The report found that older adults are nearly twice as likely to access a food bank compared to those under 65 years of age. It also found that a third of food bank users were people with disabilities.

"That is a really sad and concerning trend that we're seeing right now in society," Cheng said. "Some of the most vulnerable individuals ... are having to face hunger issues and that they are needing to turn to food banks in order to relieve some of those hunger issues."

The financial crisis in 2008 resulted in a similar spike in the number of people who used food banks, Cheng said, and the impact of that crisis lasted for more than two years.

When people lose their employment income, they usually exhaust all their resources including their savings and any support they may get from their families and friends before they access food banks, she said.

"When the pandemic ends, the impact on individuals going to the food banks will continue several years after," she said. "We do not anticipate for several years that the numbers will decline, sadly. It will probably continue to increase."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2021.

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press