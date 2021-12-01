Quebec author Marie-Claire Blais dies at 82

MONTREAL — Celebrated Quebec-born author, poet and playwright Marie-Claire Blais has died at the age of 82.

Agence Goodwin, the agency that represented her, said she died Tuesday in Key West, Fla., where she had lived in recent years.

"Our whole hearts are with her family and her numerous friends, colleagues and admirers, here and abroad," the agency wrote on social media.

Blais was born in 1939 in Quebec City and published her first novel, "La Belle Bête," when she was just 20 years old.

That early success led to her receiving a grant from the Guggenheim Foundation at the suggestion of celebrated American critic Edmund Wilson.

Her best-known book, translated in English as "A Season in the Life of Emmanuel" and written with Wilson's support, won her the Médici and France-Québec awards in 1966.

The novel tells the story of Emmanuel, who is the youngest child in a large family headed by a domineering grandmother. The story is also centred on his siblings and his parents, who refuse to live in misery despite the poverty and illness surrounding them.

The book, which was translated into about a dozen languages, is one of the most widely read Quebec novels in the world and spawned over 2,000 books, interviews, theses and critiques.

Blais told Radio-Canada in 1966 that receiving the Médici prize wouldn't change her writing but was "very important for the heart."

The author came from a family of modest means and was forced to interrupt her full-time studies to support herself. However, it was while taking night classes at Université Laval that she met two of the people who would help shape her future: literary critic Jeanne Lapointe and Rev. Georges-Henri Lévesque, from the university's social sciences department.